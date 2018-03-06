Gillies surrendered four goals on 32 shots during Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

After allowing two early goals, Gillies settled in and kept Calgary in the game Monday. However, he's now lost three consecutive contests, and his .904 save percentage and 2.78 GAA are hardly standout marks. A lot is being asked of the rookie, and it doesn't appear that Gillies is fully up to the task. As a result, it's probably smart to avoid him in daunting matchups moving forward. His long-term outlook remains promising, though.