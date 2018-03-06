Flames' Jon Gillies: Allows four in OT loss to Pens
Gillies surrendered four goals on 32 shots during Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.
After allowing two early goals, Gillies settled in and kept Calgary in the game Monday. However, he's now lost three consecutive contests, and his .904 save percentage and 2.78 GAA are hardly standout marks. A lot is being asked of the rookie, and it doesn't appear that Gillies is fully up to the task. As a result, it's probably smart to avoid him in daunting matchups moving forward. His long-term outlook remains promising, though.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...