Gillies was promoted from AHL Stockton on Wednesday, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

Gillies has performed admirably in the minors so far this season, as he has posted a 4-3-1 record with a 2.50 GAA and .918 save percentage. In his lone NHL start last season, the 23-year-old also earned his first career win with a one-goal outing. Eddie Lack will likely serve as the go to netminder during Mike Smith's (undisclosed) absence, so you probably shouldn't expect Gillies to see too much action, if any.

