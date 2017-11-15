Flames' Jon Gillies: Called up from minors
Gillies was promoted from AHL Stockton on Wednesday, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.
Gillies has performed admirably in the minors so far this season, as he has posted a 4-3-1 record with a 2.50 GAA and .918 save percentage. In his lone NHL start last season, the 23-year-old also earned his first career win with a one-goal outing. Eddie Lack will likely serve as the go to netminder during Mike Smith's (undisclosed) absence, so you probably shouldn't expect Gillies to see too much action, if any.
