Flames' Jon Gillies: Deceivingly tough matchup on tap
Gillies will start in goal against the visiting Avalanche on Saturday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Gillies has earned a second consecutive start after securing a 35-save road win over the Coyotes on Thursday. He's very much a green prospect at this juncture, having only appeared in four NHL games with the Flames to date, and while the Avs rank 30th in shots on goal (29.5 per game), a team shooting percentage of 10.4 has helped this squad to a ninth-place standing offensively. This puts Gillies in a rather tough spot, so consider perusing the entire offering of available goalies slated to start Saturday before going with the rookie.
