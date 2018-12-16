Flames' Jon Gillies: Descends to AHL
Gillies was demoted to AHL Stockton on Sunday.
Mike Smith (undisclosed) wasn't feeling well so Gillies was brought up for depth. It appears Smith is back to full health so Gillies will return to bus league and continue his development.
