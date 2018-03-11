Flames' Jon Gillies: Drops to AHL
Gillies was reassigned to AHL Stockton on Sunday, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
Since Mike Smith (lower body) was activated from injured reserve, Gillies services are no longer needed with the big club. Gillies was battling with David Rittich for backup duties when Smith returned, but his 2-2-1 record and .904 save percentage weren't enough to solidify a spot.
