Gillies was given a qualifying offer from Calgary on Monday, Kristen Anderson of Postmedia reports.

Gillies was decent in his small NHL sample size in 2017-18, registering a 2.88 GAA and .896 save percentage in 11 appearances. If he stays with Calgary, the 24-year-old netminder will likely bounce back and forth between the NHL and AHL levels next season as well. In 39 AHL appearances, Gillies posted a .917 save percentage 2.53 GAA with a 17-16-3 record.