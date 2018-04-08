Gillies allowed one goal on 27 shots in a 7-1 victory over the Golden Knights on Saturday.

The rookie had one of the most surprising performances of the day, ending a six-game losing streak while shutting down one of the league's top offenses. Gillies hadn't allowed just one goal in a game since Feb. 24 when he made 28 saves during a victory over the Avalanche. Finishing 2017-18 on a positive note is great, but Gillies still ended his rookie season only 3-5-1 with a .893 save percentage.