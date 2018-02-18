Gillies made a relief appearance in Saturday's eventual 6-3 home loss to the Panthers, stopping 13 of 15 shots through nearly two periods.

Fellow rookie David Rittich yielding four goals on 15 shots before getting the heave-ho in favor of Gillies. This goalie rotation should stick as long as traditional starter Mike Smith (lower body) remains in the trainer's room.

