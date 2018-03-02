Gillies will be between the pipes at home against the Rangers on Friday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Gillies seems to have taken over the role as Mike Smith's (lower body) replacement from David Rittich, considering the 23-year-old Gillies will be making his fourth appearance in the Flames' previous five outings. The youngster is relatively untested, as he has just six NHL games under his belt, so look for the team to have him on a short leash if he struggles.