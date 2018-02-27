Gillies is designated as Tuesday's road starter versus the Stars, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Calgary's top goalie prospect was involved in a paper transaction prior to Monday's trade deadline to ensure that he'd be eligible for the AHL playoffs with Stockton. However, he's evidently still with the parent club and preparing to face a Stars club that ranks 15th in goals per game (2.90) and only 21st on the man advantage (19.1 percent). Gillies has shown flashes of brilliance as a rookie, winning two of four games to go along with a serviceable 2.54 GAA and .914 save percentage.