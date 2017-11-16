Gillies stopped nine of 12 shots in almost two periods of Wednesday's 8-2 loss to Detroit.

Gillies wasn't going to play unless something bad happened for the Flames. That something was Eddie Lack getting crushed by the Red Wings. Gillies didn't do much better, and this performance won't help his chances of staying up when Mike Smith (upper body) is healthy again.

