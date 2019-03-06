Gillies yielded four goals on 71 shots over two games for AHL Stockton.

The Heat won 5-2 Friday and then lost 3-0 Saturday, both games versus the San Diego Gulls. Gillies' play has been especially strong recently on the penalty kill, helping the Heat kill off 16 straight penalties. He still holds an 11-15-4 record with a 3.72 GAA and a .881 save percentage. Gillies would likely be the replacement should Mike Smith or David Rittich gets hurt, but it's most likely the 25-year-old stays in the AHL.