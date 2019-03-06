Flames' Jon Gillies: Improves over weekend
Gillies yielded four goals on 71 shots over two games for AHL Stockton.
The Heat won 5-2 Friday and then lost 3-0 Saturday, both games versus the San Diego Gulls. Gillies' play has been especially strong recently on the penalty kill, helping the Heat kill off 16 straight penalties. He still holds an 11-15-4 record with a 3.72 GAA and a .881 save percentage. Gillies would likely be the replacement should Mike Smith or David Rittich gets hurt, but it's most likely the 25-year-old stays in the AHL.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...