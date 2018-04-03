Gillies will get the starting nod against the Coyotes on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Gillies has gotten shelled in his previous four contests, as he posted a 0-3-1 record with a 3.54 GAA. With the postseason out of the question, the Flames will give the 23-year-old a chance to earn a bigger role heading into next season, rather than starting known quantity Mike Smith.