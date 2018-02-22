Flames' Jon Gillies: In net Thursday
Gillies will guard the crease Thursday against the Coyotes in Phoenix.
Gillies will make his first start of the season for the Flames and just the second NHL start of his career. The 24-year-old has posted decent numbers at AHL Stockton this season (2.61 GAA, .915 save percentage), but he will face a much more difficult competition at the top level. Fortunately, coach Glen Gulutzan plugged him into a matchup against a Coyotes club that ranks 29th in the league in scoring (2.40 goals per game) on the road this season, giving him a good shot at picking up a win.
