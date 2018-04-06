Flames' Jon Gillies: Lets in two in loss
Gillies made 24 saves on 26 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Jets on Thursday.
That makes six losses in a row for Gillies, but you can't really blame him for this one. However, the 24-year-old certainly has shouldered a healthy portion of the blame in some of his other starts, as he has a 3.08 GAA and .889 save percentage. Mike Smith is old for a goalie, and the Flames need to think about their future in net. At the moment, though, the American netminder has a lot to prove.
