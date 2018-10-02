Gillies has been sent town to AHL Stockton on Tuesday, conceding the No. 2 job to David Rittich, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Gillies put together a handful of solid outings for the Flames in the preseason, but it wasn't enough to secure a spot on the 23-man roster. The New Hampshire native figures to see the bulk of the start for the Heat this season, having gone 17-16-3 with a .917 save percentage during 2017-18.