Flames' Jon Gillies: Loses backup job
Gillies has been sent town to AHL Stockton on Tuesday, conceding the No. 2 job to David Rittich, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Gillies put together a handful of solid outings for the Flames in the preseason, but it wasn't enough to secure a spot on the 23-man roster. The New Hampshire native figures to see the bulk of the start for the Heat this season, having gone 17-16-3 with a .917 save percentage during 2017-18.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...