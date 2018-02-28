Flames' Jon Gillies: Makes 24 stops in Tuesday's loss
Gillies made 24 saves in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Stars.
It was a solid performance by the 24-year-old, but the Flames couldn't solve Ben Bishop at the other end of the ice, handing Gillies his first NHL loss. He's still got a respectable 2.43 GAA and .916 save percentage through five games, and at the moment he looks like the better option in net for Calgary while the team waits for Mike Smith (lower body) to get healthy.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...