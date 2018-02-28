Gillies made 24 saves in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Stars.

It was a solid performance by the 24-year-old, but the Flames couldn't solve Ben Bishop at the other end of the ice, handing Gillies his first NHL loss. He's still got a respectable 2.43 GAA and .916 save percentage through five games, and at the moment he looks like the better option in net for Calgary while the team waits for Mike Smith (lower body) to get healthy.