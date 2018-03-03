Gillies allowed three goals on 27 shots during Friday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers.

The 23-year-old netminder is treading water at the highest level with a .911 save percentage and 2.57 GAA, as it's pretty clear he could use a little more AHL seasoning. Gillies is expected to develop into a quality goaltender in the future, and this experience will definitely help his progress. However, Mike Smith appears to be working his way back from a lower-body injury, and once he's healthy, it's likely that Gillies will return to the minors. As a result, the young goalie's window of fantasy relevance is probably closing.