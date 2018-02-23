Flames' Jon Gillies: Makes 35 saves to defeat Coyotes
Gillies stopped 35 of 37 shots in Thursday's win over Arizona.
It was only the third appearance of the season for Gillies, who has slotted into the backup role with Mike Smith (groin) sidelined. The 24-year-old will likely be sent back down to AHL Stockton soon, but if he does get another start in place of David Rittich, Gillies showed Thursday that he could be worthy of a fantasy play.
