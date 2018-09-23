Gillies shared the net with David Rittich and made 13 saves on 14 shots in Saturday's 5-2 home win over the Canucks.

The lone goal against Gillies was a fortuitous rebound goal from prospect Elias Pettersson on the man advantage. Gillies went 2-5-1 with a 2.88 GAA and .896 save percentage over 11 games for Calgary last season, but one can expect an uptick in starts for the 6-foot-6, 223-pound netminder so long as he can hold off Rittich for the No. 2 job behind Mike Smith.