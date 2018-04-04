Gillies turned aside only 17 of 21 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Coyotes.

Goaltending was the deciding factor in this one, as Calgary managed more than twice as many shots as Arizona despite taking a decisive loss. Gillies hasn't won since Feb. 24, and the 2012 third-rounder is now 2-4-1 with a 3.21 GAA and .885 save percentage this season. For comparison's sake, Boston's Tuukka Rask is 10-1-1 since Feb. 24 despite also suffering a regulation loss Tuesday.