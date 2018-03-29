Flames' Jon Gillies: Pitted against Columbus
Gillies has been designated as Thursday's home starter versus the Blue Jackets, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
This marks Gillies' first start since March 5 when he surrendered four goals on 32 shots in a road tilt against the Penguins. Still, he packs promise for the long haul, as the American backstop was 2012's third-round (75th overall) draft selection. He'll field shots from a Columbus team that is 9-1-0 over its last 10 games, one that looks poised to secure a spot in the playoffs for the second straight season.
