Gillies is the projected starter for Saturday's preseason matchup with the Canucks, TSN's Jermain Franklinreports.

Gillies wasn't great in limited action last season, compiling a 3-5-1 record while posting a sub-par 2.88 GAA and .896 save percentage in 11 appearances. The 24-year-old netminder will likely split time between the AHL and NHL in 2018-19.