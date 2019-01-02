Flames' Jon Gillies: Promoted from minors
Gillies was recalled from AHL Stockton on Wednesday.
Gillies will likely serve as the backup to Mike Smith against the Red Wings on Wednesday as a result of a lower-body injury suffered by David Rittich. With the Flames entering a back-to-back, Gillies could be pressed into service versus Boston on Thursday if the team doesn't want Smith to suit up in consecutive games.
