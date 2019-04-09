Flames' Jon Gillies: Promoted to top level
Gillies was recalled from AHL Stockton on Tuesday, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
This appears to be a cautionary move ahead of Thursday's Game 1 conference quarterfinal playoff matchup with the Avalanche. Gilbertson adds that Gillies won't be the starter for Game 1, but we're talking about a team that constantly pinballed Mike Smith and David Rittich about the No. 1 spot in the pecking order during the regular season, and adding Gillies to the mix is a shrewd move in case an injury sets either of the aforementioned goalies back.
