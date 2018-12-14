Flames' Jon Gillies: Promoted to top level
The Flames recalled Gillies from AHL Stockton on Friday.
Mike Smith is currently dealing with an undisclosed injury, so Gillies will likely serve as David Rittich's backup for Saturday's game against the Wild. The Flames play again Sunday in St. Louis, so if Mike Smith isn't cleared in time for that contest, Gillies could get the starting nod against the Blues.
