Flames' Jon Gillies: Pulled back to parent club
Gillies was recalled from AHL Stockton on Monday.
The 24-year-old goalie reportedly will trade places with fellow rookie David Rittich, who was shelled for five goals on 33 shots in a loss to the Sharks on Saturday. Gillies only has two wins over seven outings at the highest level this season, but he could be a nice speculative fantasy pickup since the Flames have no shot at the playoffs and need to get a long look at their prospects.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...