Gillies was recalled from AHL Stockton on Monday.

The 24-year-old goalie reportedly will trade places with fellow rookie David Rittich, who was shelled for five goals on 33 shots in a loss to the Sharks on Saturday. Gillies only has two wins over seven outings at the highest level this season, but he could be a nice speculative fantasy pickup since the Flames have no shot at the playoffs and need to get a long look at their prospects.