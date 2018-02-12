Flames' Jon Gillies: Recalled from AHL
Gillies was called up from AHL Stockton on Monday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 reports.
Mike Smith (groin) is day-to-day, which means the Flames needed a backup for David Rittich in the interim. Gillies is considered one of Calgary's best prospects, but his previous NHL stint this year did not go well. The 24-year-old saw action in only one game, allowing three goals on 12 shots.
