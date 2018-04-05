Flames' Jon Gillies: Receives Thursday's start
Gillies will guard the net Thursday against the Jets in Winnipeg, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Gillies will make his second straight appearance in the crease for the Flames despite allowing four goals to the Coyotes on 21 shots during Tuesday's affair. It's been a rough go for him in recent showings, riding a five-game losing streak and surrendering four or more goals in each of his last three starts. He will attempt to buck that trend Thursday, but it will be a difficult task against a Jets club averaging a league-best 3.85 goals per game at home this season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...