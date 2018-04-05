Gillies will guard the net Thursday against the Jets in Winnipeg, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Gillies will make his second straight appearance in the crease for the Flames despite allowing four goals to the Coyotes on 21 shots during Tuesday's affair. It's been a rough go for him in recent showings, riding a five-game losing streak and surrendering four or more goals in each of his last three starts. He will attempt to buck that trend Thursday, but it will be a difficult task against a Jets club averaging a league-best 3.85 goals per game at home this season.