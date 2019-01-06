Flames' Jon Gillies: Returned to AHL
Gillies was sent back down to AHL Stockton on Sunday, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
Gillies served as Calgary's backup for three games as David Rittich recovered from a lower-body injury. With Rittich back at full health, the 24-year-old's services were no longer required by the Flames, resulting in him being returned to AHL Stockton where he's struggled mightily this season. In 22 minor-league appearances, Gillies is 5-9-0 with a 4.07 GAA and .864 save percentage.
