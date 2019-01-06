Gillies was sent back down to AHL Stockton on Sunday, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Gillies served as Calgary's backup for three games as David Rittich recovered from a lower-body injury. With Rittich back at full health, the 24-year-old's services were no longer required by the Flames, resulting in him being returned to AHL Stockton where he's struggled mightily this season. In 22 minor-league appearances, Gillies is 5-9-0 with a 4.07 GAA and .864 save percentage.