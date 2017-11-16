The Flames assigned Gillies to AHL Stockton on Thursday.

Mike Smith (upper body) joined his teammates in Philadelphia on Thursday and will presumably be available for Saturday's game against the Flyers, so the Flames are no longer in need of Gillies' services as a backup netminder. The 23-year-old netminder will likely remain in the minors unless Calgary is once again in need of added depth due to injury later this season.