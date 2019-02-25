Flames' Jon Gillies: Searching for game at AHL level
Gillies stopped 36 of 37 shots in AHL Stockton's 4-1 win over San Jose on Sunday.
It was the best performance of the year for the 25-year-old former top prospect. To say Gillies has struggled this season would be the understatement of the century. His numbers are abysmal (10-14-0, 3.82 GAA, .876 save percentage) and he has given up at least four goals on 16 different occasions. Gillies has virtually no trade value given the way he has played so all Calgary can do is continue to run him out there in hopes he eventually finds his game.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...