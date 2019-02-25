Gillies stopped 36 of 37 shots in AHL Stockton's 4-1 win over San Jose on Sunday.

It was the best performance of the year for the 25-year-old former top prospect. To say Gillies has struggled this season would be the understatement of the century. His numbers are abysmal (10-14-0, 3.82 GAA, .876 save percentage) and he has given up at least four goals on 16 different occasions. Gillies has virtually no trade value given the way he has played so all Calgary can do is continue to run him out there in hopes he eventually finds his game.