Flames' Jon Gillies: Second-straight great game
Gillies made 28 saves in a 5-1 victory over the Avalanche on Saturday.
Gillies has now won in back-to-back games and has allowed just three goals in those two games. This third-round pick from 2012 may find himself back in the minors if the Flames decide to pick up goaltending insurance at the trade deadline. With Mike Smith still sidelined, the Flames need to decide if they can live with two rookie twinetenders. Gillies has looked good of late, but still needs some time to marinate in the minors.
