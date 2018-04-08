Gillies was sent back to AHL Stockton on Sunday.

Gillies took part in 11 games for Calgary this season, going 3-5-1 with a 2.88 GAA and .896 save percentage. The Flames' season is all wrapped up, so the 24-year-old netminder will look to get some extra work in before AHL Stockton's season comes to a close.

