Flames' Jon Gillies: Sent down a level
Gillies was sent back to AHL Stockton on Sunday.
Gillies took part in 11 games for Calgary this season, going 3-5-1 with a 2.88 GAA and .896 save percentage. The Flames' season is all wrapped up, so the 24-year-old netminder will look to get some extra work in before AHL Stockton's season comes to a close.
