Flames' Jon Gillies: Settles on one-year, two-way deal
Gillies signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Flames on Saturday. Financial terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.
Gillies, a top prospect, is likely to be the first goalie called up from AHL Stockton in the event of an injury to newcomers Mike Smith or Eddie Lack. The 23-year-old did experience a number of performance-induced road bumps on the way to a 2.93 GAA and .910 save percentage for the minor-league Heat last season, but this contract proves the Flames want to give him a closer look. He could give Lack -- a guy who had frustrated coach Bill Peters as a tender for the Hurricanes -- a run for his money by showing well in training camp.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...