Gillies signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Flames on Saturday. Financial terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

Gillies, a top prospect, is likely to be the first goalie called up from AHL Stockton in the event of an injury to newcomers Mike Smith or Eddie Lack. The 23-year-old did experience a number of performance-induced road bumps on the way to a 2.93 GAA and .910 save percentage for the minor-league Heat last season, but this contract proves the Flames want to give him a closer look. He could give Lack -- a guy who had frustrated coach Bill Peters as a tender for the Hurricanes -- a run for his money by showing well in training camp.