Gillies signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Flames on Saturday. Financial terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

Gillies, a top prospect, is likely to be the first goalie called up from AHL Stockton in the event of an injury to newcomers Mike Smith or Eddie Lack. The 23-year-old did experience a number of performance-induced road bumps on the way to a 2.93 GAA and .910 save percentage for the minor-league Heat last season, but this contract proves the Flames want to give him a closer look. He could give Lack -- a guy who had frustrated coach Bill Peters as a tender for the Hurricanes -- a run for his money by showing well in training camp.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...