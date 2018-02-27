Gillies was sent down a level to AHL Stockton in a paper transaction Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports, but was recalled shortly after and is expected to stay with Calgary.

With the AHL playoffs growing near teams are ensuring young players have eligibility to participate, and that's all this transaction accomplished. The 24-year-old has been sharp when asked to fill in for Mike Smith (lower body), sporting a .914 save percentage on the season, and should remain with the team until Smith is cleared from injured reserve.