Gillies stopped 10 of 11 shots in the second half of Tuesday's 7-5 preseason win over the Sharks.

Gillies played much better than David Rittich, who surrendered four goals on 18 shots in the game's first 30 minutes. Rittich is running out of chances to usurp Gillies as the No. 2 netminder behind Mike Smith.

