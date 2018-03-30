Flames' Jon Gillies: Surrenders five to Columbus
Gillies saved just 23 of 28 shots during Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.
This was only the seventh career start for Gillies, and the Flames were missing a number of regulars, so it would be foolish to put too much stock into Thursday's showing. He has a chance to work his way into the No. 1 role over the coming years, but his current fantasy value is extremely limited in seasonal settings. There's also a chance that Gillies doesn't receive another start this year.
