Gillies saved just 23 of 28 shots during Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

This was only the seventh career start for Gillies, and the Flames were missing a number of regulars, so it would be foolish to put too much stock into Thursday's showing. He has a chance to work his way into the No. 1 role over the coming years, but his current fantasy value is extremely limited in seasonal settings. There's also a chance that Gillies doesn't receive another start this year.