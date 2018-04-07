Flames' Jon Gillies: Tending twine as season nears end point
Gillies will start in goal at home against the Golden Knights on Saturday for the regular-season finale, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
The Flames will hand the reigns to the rookie to cap off the regular season. Calgary has no shot at the postseason, but Gillies will be stacked against an expansion club that shocked the masses by clinching the Pacific Division. The 24-year-old is 2-5-1 with a 3.08 GAA and .889 save percentage, so be sure to check out the entire offering of goaltenders before settling on Gillies. After all, there are 15 games on the schedule.
