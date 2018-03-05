Gillies will be between the pipes against the Penguins on Monday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Gillies has played in four of the Flames' previous five outings and clearly has cemented himself as the primary replacement for starter Mike Smith (lower body). The 23-year-old Gillies is 2-2-0 in his six appearances this season, along with a 2.57 GAA and .911 save percentage. If the netminder wants to earn the win Monday, he is going to need his teammates to stay out of the box in order to avoid facing off with the league's most potent power play (26.7 percent conversion rate).