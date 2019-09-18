Flames' Jon Gillies: Tending twine Wednesday
Gillies will protect the home goal Wednesday versus the Sharks, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Gillies is expected to play the whole game, backed up by Artyom Zagidulin. Gillies had a rough season with AHL Stockton last year, going 16-18-5 with a 3.51 GAA and an .889 save percentage in 45 games. The third-round pick from 2012 is competing to maintain the starting role with the farm team.
