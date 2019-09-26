The Flames placed Gillies on waivers Thursday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

David Rittich and Cam Talbot are firmly entrenched as Calgary's No. 1 and No. 2 netminders heading into the 2019-20 campaign, so Gillies was always expected to begin the year in the minors. The 25-year-old should get the bulk of the starts with AHL Stockton this season.