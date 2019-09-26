Flames' Jon Gillies: Waived by Calgary
The Flames placed Gillies on waivers Thursday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
David Rittich and Cam Talbot are firmly entrenched as Calgary's No. 1 and No. 2 netminders heading into the 2019-20 campaign, so Gillies was always expected to begin the year in the minors. The 25-year-old should get the bulk of the starts with AHL Stockton this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.