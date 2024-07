Aspirot inked a one-year, two-way deal with the Flames on Tuesday.

Aspirot has spent the past five seasons playing in the AHL without ever making his NHL debut. The 25-year-old defenseman did put up a career-best 33 points in 66 regular-season games for the Wranglers last year but that's unlikely to secure him a significant role with Calgary heading into the 2024-25 campaign.