Castagna scored twice on three shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Castagna has generally played well in a bottom-six role this season, earning trust to handle defensive situations. He was finally rewarded with some goals, potting both in the third period to help the Flames secure this win. The 21-year-old center has five points, 16 shots on net, 36 hits, 14 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 19 appearances. While his spot in Calgary's lineup looks secure, he doesn't offer enough offense yet to be a reliable choice in fantasy.