Huberdeau delivered two assists in a 6-3 win over Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Huberdeau's overall stat line (61 games; nine goals, 31 assists) pales in comparison to the elite output he displayed as recently as 2021-22 in Florida. But it's critical to note that Huberdeau has 14 points, including 11 assists, in his last 13 games. He's skating with Yegor Sharangovich, who had a career-high four points Thursday, and Matthew Coronato, who added an assist. The trio are playing sharp hockey, and Huberdeau is starting to look like a top-line guy again. There's real value in that.