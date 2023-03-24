Huberdeau notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Huberdeau has an assist in three straight games, and he's produced nine points through 12 outings in March. The 29-year-old winger won't come close to returning value on his draft position, but he's at least been more consistent of late. He's at 14 goals, 35 helpers, 114 shots on net, 61 hits and a minus-4 rating through 70 contests.