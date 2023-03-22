Huberdeau logged an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Huberdeau set up Troy Stecher's first goal as a Flame at 16:50 of the first period. This was Huberdeau's second straight game with a helper, and he has two goals and four assists over his last six outings. The 29-year-old winger is up to 48 points (13 on the power play), 112 shots on net, 61 hits and a minus-3 rating through 69 contests overall.