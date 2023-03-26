Huberdeau recorded an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Huberdeau has logged a helper in each of the last four games, and he's picked up eight points over his last eight contests. The 29-year-old winger is up to 50 points (14 on the power play), 114 shots on net, 32 PIM, 61 hits and a minus-3 rating through 71 outings this season. He continues to log top-six minutes.