Huberdeau generated a goal on four shots, two assists and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

All of Huberdeau's production came at even strength in regulation. He set up both of Matthew Coronato's markers before tying the score at 3-3 late in the third period, shortly after Kyle MacLean gave the Islanders the lead. Huberdeau continues to provide steady offense for a Flames squad that currently sits below the playoff line but is in the thick of the race -- the Quebec native has five goals and four assists over his last six games, including five points in his last two. Overall, Huberdeau has registered 27 goals and 55 points through 69 appearances.