Huberdeau scored a shorthanded goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-4 win over Chicago.
The veteran winger opened the scoring midway through the first period with an impressive solo rush from his own side of the neutral zone. The shortie was his first of the season, continuing a hot streak that has seen Huberdeau get onto the scoresheet in nine of the last 10 games while piling up six goals and 13 points.
